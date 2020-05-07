HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed an executive order that grants health care practitioners protection against liability for good faith actions intended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order supplements the state’s disaster declaration which suspends some regulations and regulatory statutes that will in turn help supplement the health care workforce. This includes the ability to deploy retirees and out-of-state health care workers, expanding certain health care practices, and calling upon providers to go above and beyond their usual call of business.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has required the Wolf Administration to take broad action to respond to and prepare for Pennsylvanians’ critical health care needs, so too has it required our health care providers to broaden their professional responsibilities and experiences like never before,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “This Executive Order to Enhance Protections for Health Care Professionals serves to protect the individuals serving on the front lines of the disaster response.”

In the order:

Granting immunity to individuals who hold a license, certificate, registration, or certification to practice a health care profession in Pennsylvania and is engaged in providing COVID-19 treatment. That immunity does not extend to acts or omissions that would constitute a crime, gross negligence, fraud, or malice.

Grants immunity to professionals in Pennsylvania working in health care facilities as defined by the Health Care Facilities Act, as well as nursing facilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, or other alternative care sites being used for the purpose of conducting emergency services or provision of disaster services related the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 disaster emergency response.

Grants immunity for any person, organization, or authority allowing real estate or other premises used for emergency services without compensation in the case of death, injury, loss, or damage to the property or any person who is on the premise for the purpose of emergency services.

Suspends or removes regulatory barriers that would impede or prevent out-of-state, retired or other qualified practitioners from providing services.