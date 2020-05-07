BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Total Statewide Cases Nearing 52,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel continued his partnership with The Milk Shake Factory on Wednesday, providing free chocolate for UPMC nurses on National Nurses Day.

Guentzel’s jersey number is 59 so The Milk Shake Factory delivered 59 items of Penguins-themed chocolates to nurses at both UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital and UPMC Passavant.

“We are grateful to our nurses and we want to offer a small reminder of the simple joys in life as they continue to fight this pandemic and heal our community,” said Dana Edwards, CEO of the Milk Shake Factory.

The chocolate was a thank you for all the hard work nurses have been putting in fight in the coronavirus pandemic.

