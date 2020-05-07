PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins’ forward Jake Guentzel continued his partnership with The Milk Shake Factory on Wednesday, providing free chocolate for UPMC nurses on National Nurses Day.
Guentzel’s jersey number is 59 so The Milk Shake Factory delivered 59 items of Penguins-themed chocolates to nurses at both UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital and UPMC Passavant.
Jake Guentzel has teamed up with the @MShakeFactory to provide sweet treats to local nurses at UPMC today. 🍫🍿
Thank you to all the healthcare workers for all you do.
Full details on this #NationalNursesDay initiative: https://t.co/FQXqQDjl7p pic.twitter.com/4LLcZCQrlm
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2020
“We are grateful to our nurses and we want to offer a small reminder of the simple joys in life as they continue to fight this pandemic and heal our community,” said Dana Edwards, CEO of the Milk Shake Factory.
The chocolate was a thank you for all the hard work nurses have been putting in fight in the coronavirus pandemic.
