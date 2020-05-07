Comments
NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is in critical condition after a fire in North Fayette.
Dispatchers confirm one person has been transported from the scene of a fire on the 200 block of Jonathan Court in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County.
The fire is now under control, but dispatchers say the victim is in critical condition.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a building.
There’s no word on any other injuries.
