PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead after being shot in the chest in East Liberty.
Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting near Larimer Avenue and Broad Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers say they found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person was injured, police say. He fell when he heard the gunfire and hurt his hand, but he refused medical treatment.
Police are investigating.
