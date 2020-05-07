



LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA (KDKA) – The countdown is on for the first 24 counties in the state to move to the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Some restrictions will be eased as non-essential businesses, including retail stores, reopen on Friday in those counties.

“It’s exciting and scary at the same time. We are doing the best we can to get ready for tomorrow and the future with this new normal,” said Robert Rivers, who owns National Grind Coffee in Ellwood City.

National Grind Coffee is in Lawrence County, which will move to the “yellow” phase on Friday.

“We’ve increased our pastry production. We are making sure we are ready to go on our drinks so we are firing out all cylinders for when people come in,” Rivers said.

While Rivers anticipates a boom in business, Rochelle Spangolo is just happy to reopen her doors.

“It’s been long enough since I have had an income since we had to shut down. So it’s more of a ‘Thank God,'” Spangolo said.

Spangolo has spent the last few days cleaning and hanging merchandise at her store, Konsignment Konnections, in Ellwood City.

“I’m ready for what will be quite busy because people are anxious to come in and touch clothes since we haven’t done that in eight weeks,” Spangolo said.

The “yellow” phase won’t just open these stores. It will relax some restrictions for most non-essential businesses.

It’s a move these business owners believe the community is ready to see.

“It will just be a neat thing. I think to have all this stuff taken away for the sake of safety and now we can get back to a semi-normal,” Rivers said.

While retail stores reopening will be the most noticeable change, other non-essential businesses, including offices, will also be able to reopen under the governor’s guidelines.

Those guidelines can be found here.