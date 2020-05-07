BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces 310 More Deaths, Bringing Toll To 3,416
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 16-year-old from East Pittsburgh.

Police say 16-year-old Korie Mille could be in McKees Rocks, Homewood or East Pittsburgh.

He’s 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weights 120 pounds, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

