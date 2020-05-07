Comments
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 16-year-old from East Pittsburgh.
Police say 16-year-old Korie Mille could be in McKees Rocks, Homewood or East Pittsburgh.
Missing Juvenile from East Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.
Korie Miller 16 YOA
Approx. 5’8”, 120lbs
Believed to be in the McKees Rocks, Homewood or E. Pittsburgh areas.
Anyone with information please contact PSP Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607 pic.twitter.com/Q7pg7c1Dyw
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 7, 2020
He’s 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weights 120 pounds, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.
