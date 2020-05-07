COLUMBUS (KDKA/AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced salons and restaurants can begin reopening on May 15.
Restaurants can open outdoor dining on May 15, followed by the restart of dine-in services May 21, the Ohio governor announced Thursday.
Here are the reopening dates for restaurants in our #ResponsibleRestartOhio plan. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/hW4etF3HQd
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020
The dining reopening comes with limits, including a party limit of 10 and spacing between tables at restaurants.
As for barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons and other personal services, Gov. DeWine has given those the go-ahead to reopen May 15 as well.
We put a working group together to look at best practices for reopening barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/bSQ5vAtSNv
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020
The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has reached 1,225, state health officials said Tuesday. The department noted more than 21,000 presumptive and confirmed cases of the virus, including just over 4,000 hospitalizations.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
Key Indicators ⬇ pic.twitter.com/7vvp9CHqK0
— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020
