



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,070 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to a jump of 310 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 52,915.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the new numbers, the statewide death toll has now reached 3,416.

In total, 209,873 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/7/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,070 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 52,915 total cases statewide

• 3,416 deaths statewide

• 209,873 patients tested negative to date County-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 7, 2020

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release, “As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.