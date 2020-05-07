



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order that suspends foreclosures and evictions through July 10.

This extension gives homeowners and renters an extra 60 days, as the Pa. Supreme Court’s order was set to expire Monday.

“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their health, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” said Governor Wolf.

“Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

However, rent and mortgages are still due. He’s asking landlords to work with renters and homeowners during this difficult time.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro encourages Pennsylvanians with questions to visit his website, which answers questions like whether your water, heat and electricity can be shut off during the pandemic.

