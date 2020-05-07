



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is preparing to begin the fall semester online.

Superintendent Anthony Hamley said he expects students to continue remote learning into the fall.

“Just being transparent, out of all the things we are reading and all of the issues we are dealing with when it comes to social distancing, we truly believe that we will be in this space of online and remote learning in the fall, because when you take into context of things like social distancing, and when you think about schools and proximity that kids, teachers and staff are in, it is impossible to social distance,” Hamlet said in a video posted to PPS’ Facebook page.

Hamlet made the comments during a Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition’s town hall meeting on Facebook.

Pittsburgh Public Schools began online instruction on April 16.

The district’s 1,7000 teachers are providing at-home learning for the district’s 23,000 students.

Last week, state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said on a conference call that “there’s a great deal of uncertainty” surrounding the next school year.