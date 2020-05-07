Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto has ordered the West Penn State Park in Polish Hill covered over with sand to keep young people out during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Teenagers have reportedly been breaking into the park despite it being closed to prevent spread of the virus.
The Department of Public Works has now covered the park in sand to discourage its use.
The park has a concrete bowl and other obstacles for skateboarders and more.
When the time is appropriate, Public Works crews will clean up the sand and reopen the park, but there is no timetable for that.
