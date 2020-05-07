Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing criteria to include asymptomatic adults.
Effective immediately, Rite Aid says people 18 years or older will be able to pre-register and schedule a self-swab test online, even if they’re not exhibiting symptoms.
Right now, the only Rite Aid testing site in our area is one on William Penn Highway in Monroeville.
Rite Aid is also opening 46 new testing sites on May 11, for a total of 71 self-swab locations across 12 states. The company says these sites will have the capacity to do up to 10,000 tests a day.
You can find the location of other testing sites and get more information here.
