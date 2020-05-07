BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Announces 310 More Deaths, Bringing Toll To 3,416
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid is expanding its coronavirus testing criteria to include asymptomatic adults.

Effective immediately, Rite Aid says people 18 years or older will be able to pre-register and schedule a self-swab test online, even if they’re not exhibiting symptoms.

Right now, the only Rite Aid testing site in our area is one on William Penn Highway in Monroeville.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Brian Orr)

Rite Aid is also opening 46 new testing sites on May 11, for a total of 71 self-swab locations across 12 states. The company says these sites will have the capacity to do up to 10,000 tests a day.

You can find the location of other testing sites and get more information here.

