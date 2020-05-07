



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two legislators are indicating that our region will be moved into the “yellow” phase soon.

Senator Camera Bartolotta posted on Facebook that Washington and Greene counties will be moved into the “yellow” phase beginning May 15.

State Rep. Jason Ortitay posted that Gov. Tom Wolf will announce Friday that all southwestern counties except, Beaver County, will move into the “yellow” phase on May 15.

Gov. Wolf says tomorrow he will announce another round of counties that will be moving into the “yellow” phase of reopening.

Gov. Wolf announced the first wave of reopenings last Friday. On Friday, 24 counties in northern, rural Pa. will start to reopen, moving into the “yellow” phase where their stay-at-home orders lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation.

RELATED STORIES:

The April 1 stay-at-home order was set to expire at midnight, but Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health extended the order for all counties in red until June 4. They will continue to move counties into the yellow phase in the meantime, with the next round of announcements on Friday.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.