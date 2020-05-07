PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with UPMC say they believe the area can safely reopen if we focus on people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

At a Thursday morning news conference, UPMC doctors said with the lifting of the “Stay at Home Order” on the horizon, we will have to be sure to protect the elderly population.

Doctors say they have not seen any COVID-19 cases at UPMC Senior Communities.

They operate 36 senior living facilities in 21 counties across the state.

Officials say they put in place visitation restrictions and used creative ways to communicate as some of the first precautions in their facilities.

“Nobody wants to think about our parents, grandparents and respected elders dying before their time. This is distressing, but also an opportunity to do better,” Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC’s chair of Emergency Medicine, said.

The UPMC doctors said they thought people could safely gather in small groups this Mother’s Day weekend.

“I think having a visit with your mother in a small group, with appropriate distancing, and all the usual hygiene precautions makes sense,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC’s chair of Emergency Medicine.

UPMC leaders say people will need to continue social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings for some time.