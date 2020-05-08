



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 16 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, as well as two additional deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,455.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,390 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases.

Officials report that 259 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 106 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 62 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 119 deaths. All victims are adults, between the ages of 42-103.

Of those reported deaths, 109 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for May 8, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include info reported to ACHD in the past 24 hours since March 14 when the first case was reported. pic.twitter.com/k12h5Ffqua — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 8, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 8, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 13 (1%)

19-24 – 102 (7%)

25-49 – 492 (34%)

50-64 – 409 (28%)

65 + — 430 (30%)

Health officials say, as of Thursday, 19,714 tests had been administered across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.