WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood is extending season passes through the entire summer season of 2021.
Kennywood announced all 2020 season passes will be extended through the 2021 summer season because “it’s the right thing to do in appreciation of your patience and support.”
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) May 8, 2020
There is no set start date for the park’s 2020 season yet. When Kennywood announced the park’s delayed opening, it automatically extended season passes through the end of June 2021.
In a statement on its website, Kennwyood said:
“This year hasn’t gone like any of us expected. As COVID-19 continues to impact every part of our lives, we have been faced with many hard decisions, resulting in our 2020 Season being delayed.
“We know how challenging it’s been to wait. We want to see you too! Because of all the uncertainty, we have decided to extend all 2020 Season Passes through the entire 2021 Summer Season. Dining Passes and other perks will also be extended. It’s the right thing to do in appreciation of your patience and support. Non-Season Passholders can purchase 2020 Season Passes that include the 2021 Season for a limited time.
“We have been working constantly these past two months on how we adapt to this pandemic and the new normal it has created. We continue to plan towards Opening Day, though an exact date remains undetermined. Our top priority, as always, is the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests. We will continue following the rulings and recommendations of our local, state and federal leadership throughout this process, working alongside health and safety officials and our colleagues in the amusement and attractions industries.”
