



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood is extending season passes through the entire summer season of 2021.

Kennywood announced all 2020 season passes will be extended through the 2021 summer season because “it’s the right thing to do in appreciation of your patience and support.”

There is no set start date for the park’s 2020 season yet. When Kennywood announced the park’s delayed opening, it automatically extended season passes through the end of June 2021.

