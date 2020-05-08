PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kris Letang and his wife Catherine have made donations to the Students & Families Food Relief Fund and the Knead Community Cafe.

“As parents, my wife Catherine and I can’t imagine the hardship of children going hungry,” stated Letang. “We knew that we wanted to give back to the Pittsburgh community during this difficult time and helping children secure a healthy meal and avoid hunger was the perfect fit for us.”

Both of these organizations are providing meals to children and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Students & Families Food Relief Fund provides meals for students in Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties.

“The Students & Families Food Relief Fund provides meals for those with the greatest need,” said Patrick Dowd, Allies for Children Executive Director. “As the need grows, the fund will be depleted. Support from Kris and Catherine Letang will ensure this work can continue into the summer. We sincerely thank the Letangs for their commitment to our region at this critical time.”

The other donation to Knead Community Cafe has been serving grab and go meals for residents of New Kensington every day.

“We are deeply touched by the Letang family for their support and generosity to the cafe and the New Kensington community,” stated Mary Bode, Knead Community Café Co-Founder. “This gift enables us to continue the cafe’s mission to feed all regardless of means and will tremendously help support our community outreach programs in this challenging time.”