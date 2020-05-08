PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a gamer, you know NHL 94 is thought of as one of the best games of all time, and now you can play it for a good cause.
The Mario Lemieux Foundation is partnering with NHL94.com for the SoChel Distancing tournament.
Registration is now OPEN for @nhl94dotcom‘s NHL 94 online tournament benefiting the Mario Lemieux Foundation. The tourney runs June 6 & June 13 and limited spots are available. A lot of good fun and a lot of great prizes included. Register: https://t.co/VE8JFk6k8B pic.twitter.com/nzeV0a2YTm
— Mario Lemieux (@MarioLemieuxFdn) May 8, 2020
All of the money raised goes to the Lemieux Foundation for Cancer Research.
The champions for both Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis will get a plaque signed by Mario Lemieux.
Registration opened just a short time ago.
If you would like to sign up, visit this link.
