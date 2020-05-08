BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf To Announce Much Of Southwestern Pa. Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a gamer, you know NHL 94 is thought of as one of the best games of all time, and now you can play it for a good cause.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation is partnering with NHL94.com for the SoChel Distancing tournament.

All of the money raised goes to the Lemieux Foundation for Cancer Research.

The champions for both Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis will get a plaque signed by Mario Lemieux.

Registration opened just a short time ago.

If you would like to sign up, visit this link.

