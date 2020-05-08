



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In conjunction with Green Mountain Energy and PNC, the Market Square Farmers Market has moved to the parking lot at 11th Street and Waterfront Place.

Normally, the farmers market operates on Thursdays, it will now take place on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“Our Downtown Market provides an essential service both for the public and farmers, who need to sell perishables in real-time,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President, and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Given the ongoing crisis, reinventing the Farmers Market at a new time and location allows us to safely provide a great community benefit while also addressing social distance and safety concerns.”

The number of vendors at the market will be reduced to approximately 20.

11th Street and Waterfront Place is considered to be a location where appropriate social distancing guidelines and provide better access for farmers and patrons. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership worked with the Allegheny County Health Department and a local Farmers Market Manager Forum to identify and implement best practices and public health guidelines for vendors and the public.

Limitations will be placed on the number of shoppers in line and in the market. There will also be protocols enforced for the safe handling of products.

A full list of vendors can be found on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s website.

The new location will be in place for at least two months.