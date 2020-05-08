NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide and sexual abuse charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old baby boy.
Police say a 2-year-old was found unresponsive on March 26 inside a home on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. He was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was on life support until his death.
Investigators say Keith Lilly Jr. attacked the child, leaving him with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, significant bruising, bodily injuries to the eyes and mouth, other fractures in the process of healing and indications of past sexual abuse.
Police say an autopsy revealed the baby’s cause of the death was blunt force trauma to the head.
Police arrested Lilly in April. He was facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, but now New Kensington Police announced he’s facing new charges, including homicide and deviate sexual intercourse with a child with serious bodily harm.
Lilly is being held without bond.
Police say they are still investigating and the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau is also conducting a parallel investigation.
