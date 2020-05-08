



PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after investigators say he walked them through his “large scale and elaborate” growing operation, where officers confiscated hundreds of suspected marijuana plants with a street value of about $500,000.

Police say information they received of a suspected grow house led them to Herbert Drive in Penn Hills where they found Kenneth Creekmore trimming the lawn outside his home.

Officers say they explained that they knew Creekmore was growing marijuana, and they asked if they could search his house. It was a request in which “Creekmore was entirely cooperative,” police say, and court paperwork says he “spoke freely with investigators regarding his cultivating and selling” of marijuana.

According to court paperwork, Creekmore walked officers through his basement, showing them what police describe as a “large scale and elaborate grow operation” with hundreds of marijuana plants.

Police searched the rest of his home, and the district attorney’s office says they found about 750 suspected marijuana plants with a potential street value of over $500,000. Investigators also found dozens of weapons and thousands of dollars in cash, the DA’s office says.

Creekmore is facing a number of charges, including possession and possession with the intent to deliver. Police are requesting the charges be filed through summons.