WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Two pet food distribution events are taking place in the Pittsburgh-area Friday.

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is hosting a pet distribution event at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin until 2 p.m. — this time offering both cat and pet food.

They tell KDKA they’re encouraging people to come down because they have plenty of food left. They planned to hand out 75,000 pounds of pet food. You can learn more about that event here.

The Beaver County Humane Society is hosting a similar event, with a drive-thru pet food distribution scheduled until 3 p.m. at the Beaver County Department of Public Works on Constitution Boulevard in New Brighton.

