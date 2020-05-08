PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steel Valley School District was full of school spirit on Thursday night.

Teachers in the district decorated their cars in school colors before driving around town to let students know they were thinking about them and that they miss them.

“I think it’s a great thing because our kids need it right now,” said Brad Kester. “We all need each other, for the teachers to come out and show their support is just as good the kids coming out here and holding signs and doing the same thing.”

A couple of fire trucks and police cars accompanied the teachers on the route.

Families at home dressed in maroon and gold came outside to wave and hold signs with the hashtag: #IronmenStrong.

More than 100 teachers and staff took part in the parade.