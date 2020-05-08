Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A carjacking suspect ran into a home in the 300 block of Mt. Pleasant Road on Thursday night and police were called to the scene.
When officers arrived, they requested SWAT assistance out of fear that a woman and children may have been inside the home the suspect fled into.
SWAT officers gave several commands for the suspect to exit the home and he eventually surrendered without incident.
The woman and children were able to leave the house unharmed.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are investigating.
