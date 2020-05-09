



BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Butler County businesses will reopen soon.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that 13 western Pennsylvania counties, including the heavily populated Pittsburgh metropolitan area, can shed his most restrictive coronavirus pandemic orders on movement and businesses.

Butler County Commissioners Chairperson Leslie Osche is ready for the next step.

“We are excited to hear that, obviously, on behalf of our business community, who is excited to get back to work and to get open,” Osche said.

Butler County can reopen next Friday but, Osche says she still has concerns about what had been strong growth in tourism, which was put on hold during the shutdown.

She would also like to know when the county can move from “yellow” to “green.”

Washington County is joining Butler County and the others in the “yellow” phase.

“This means we are headed in the right direction, but I don’t think you see everyone overjoyed. This still has many restrictions being in the yellow zone. We would like to know when the projected timetable would be to move from yellow to green and that was not provided,” said Diana Irey Vaughan, board chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners.