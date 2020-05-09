Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) is holding a virtual open house for prospective students Saturday.
The open house started at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The event is supposed to cover the enrollment process, academic programs, financial aid, military and veteran services, services for students with disablities and many more aspects of the college experience.
Prospective and current students are encouraged to attend as well as family members and friends. Anyone who wishes to attend the open house must register first on CCAC’s website. Click here for more information.
The next virtual open house will be held on May 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
