PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite Gov. Wolf is giving Allegheny County permission to move into the yellow phase of reopening on May 15, Allegheny Courts have extended their closure.
A court order has extended the closure through June 1.
This is the second closure extension for the courts, as it was originally ordered closed through April 14, then extended through May 8.
“All provisions of the March 16, 2020, Fifth Judicial District Emergency Operations Plan, as amended most recently on May 6, 2020, shall remain in effect through the duration of the judicial emergency,” the order read.
Governor Wolf announced on Friday that most Southwestern Pennsylvania counties can begin a slow reopening beginning on May 15.
