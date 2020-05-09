Comments
ETNA (KDKA) — Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Wilson Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters on scene told KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse that one firefighter was cut on glass, one had a preexisting condition exacerbated due to the fire, and two were treated for heat-related exposure.
Ten people were displaced due to the fire but they were able to get out safely along with two cats.
Three homes were damaged due to this fire, two of which were severely damaged and a third having its siding melted.
