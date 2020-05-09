BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Much Of Southwestern Pa., Except Beaver Co., Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
By Shelby Cassesse
ETNA (KDKA) — Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Wilson Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters on scene told KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse that one firefighter was cut on glass, one had a preexisting condition exacerbated due to the fire, and two were treated for heat-related exposure.

Ten people were displaced due to the fire but they were able to get out safely along with two cats.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Three homes were damaged due to this fire, two of which were severely damaged and a third having its siding melted.

