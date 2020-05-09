



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The plan for Southwestern Pennsylvania counties to move into the ‘yellow’ phase is not an ‘all clear’ by health officials.

They say we need to remain vigilant, but we have so far dodged the stressing of our health systems.

Some businesses will be able to open again with a limited amount of customers inside.

Office workers may return to their buildings and child care centers can open back up.

But with all the changes, some things will still be the same as the red phase.

Restaurants will be limited to just doing takeout for customers.

Meanwhile, gyms, salons, and movie theaters are still closed during this phase — and large gatherings like concerts and sporting events are still not allowed.

“The baseball analogy that if it’s a nine inning game, we’re in the second inning. We still have to continue to be vigilant. All the things we’re doing because until we have a vaccine or a cure, we have a lot of risks out there in the health world,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

The yellow phase will go into effect for the Pittsburgh area starting on Friday.

Many small business owners tell us they are excited to get people back inside their stores, as the last few weeks have been devastating for them.

