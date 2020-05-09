PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh area DJs had a change of tempo on Saturday.

Truck beds became DJ booths with generators, laptops, and turntables strapped to the back.

Almost 40 local DJs hit the streets laying beats down in about 50 neighborhoods for a mobile DJ dance party.

“We host parties we host events and help people have the most amazing time with their families but we haven’t been able to do that,” said DJ Willie T, who was participating in the parade in the Elizabeth Township neighborhood.

By the looks of it, the message was well-received.

Residents emerged from their homes and onto their porches. They danced along from their stoops and lawns while maintaining social distancing.

The parade came as a total surprise for the family of little Finnegan Connors of Elizabeth Township, who was celebrating his 4th birthday with a block party when the mobile DJ booth rolled passed his house.

“We had a DJ and it turned into a dance party and it was amazing,” said Courtney Connors, Finnegan’s mom.

Shyheed Hatch was one of the DJs mixing it up on Saturday.

He told KDKA, music has helped him get through some tough times. He’s hopeful the community had the same reaction.

“I love music. Music is everything to me. It saved me a lot but today it’s for the community. It’s bigger than ourselves. That’s what we’re here to do,” said Hatch.