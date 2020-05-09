Comments
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Generosity and kindness continue to spread throughout our area faster than the pandemic.
On Saturday, several organizations joined Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker to hand out hot meals, non-perishable food, and protective equipment to those in need.
“Everybody doesn’t have access to get to the food pantries, and different things, so we want to make sure that we provide for our neighbors,” Mayor Walker said. “I just can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing.
Mayor Walker said that Pitts Funeral Home originally had the idea to help the community.
Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity also helped Mayor Walker.
You must log in to post a comment.