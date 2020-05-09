Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police launched a new program to help provide free face masks to anyone in need.
Face masks have been placed inside newspaper boxes at the front of all six Pittsburgh Police zone stations as well as two substations.
The coin system in the boxes have been deactivated, and individuals can take one free, individually wrapped mask from the newspaper boxes, while supplies last.
The program is being launched to help all residents have the ability to comply with Pa. Governor Tom Wolf’s order to wear face masks.
The Bureau of Police has launched this program jointly with Global Links, who donated 10,000+ masks to help the community.
The masks can be picked up at the following locations:
- Zone 1 Police Station
- 1501 Brighton Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Northview Heights Police Substation (during open hours)
- 441 Mt Pleasant Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15214
- Zone 2 Police Station
- 2000 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Zone 2 Downtown Substation (during open hours)
- 604 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Zone 3 Police Station
- 830 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- Zone 4 Police Station
- 5858 Northumberland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Zone 5 Police Station
- 1401 Washington Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Zone 6 Police Station
- 312 S Main St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220
