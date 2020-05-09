BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Much Of Southwestern Pa., Except Beaver Co., Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 360 into law, setting the minimum age for obtaining a marriage license to 18 years old.

“Setting the minimum age to obtain a marriage license will help prevent child exploitation,” said Governor Wolf in a press release.

“Marriage is a sacred and serious commitment that should be undertaken with love by two adults, not by children being exploited by unscrupulous adults,” said Wolf.

The bill was signed on Friday.

