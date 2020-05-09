Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 360 into law, setting the minimum age for obtaining a marriage license to 18 years old.
“Setting the minimum age to obtain a marriage license will help prevent child exploitation,” said Governor Wolf in a press release.
“Marriage is a sacred and serious commitment that should be undertaken with love by two adults, not by children being exploited by unscrupulous adults,” said Wolf.
The bill was signed on Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.