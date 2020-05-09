HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Restaurants remain limited to carry out and delivery, but some are pressing Governor Wolf to ease current restrictions.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association is asking Governor Wolf to allow outdoor seating at restaurants in yellow phase counties. The organization said it would also like to see plans to eventually phase in indoor seating. Even in yellow phase counties, restaurants are still only permitted to provide takeout and delivery meals.

“It’s been a difficult road,” said Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association. “They were the first Pennsylvania businesses ordered to cease operations, and have been deprived of most sources of income for almost eight week[s] now. All are under enormous economic pressure, and we are concerned that this will cause permanent closures for many.”

The association said it represents small business taverns and licensed restaurants in Pennsylvania.

The requests come as Ohio announced it would be reopening outdoor seating May 15, and limited dine-in services will be allowed by May 21. Employees and customers will reportedly be following social distancing guidelines even with the reintroduction of indoor seating.