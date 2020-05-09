



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,078 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 72 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 55,316.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

To date, 3,685 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are 12,844 total cases at nursing and personal care homes statewide, with 11,239 confirmed cases among residents and 1,605 among employees. So far, 2,518 deaths from Coronavirus complications have occurred in Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes.

With the new numbers, the statewide death toll has now reached 3,688. Officials say the newest death numbers include the last several weeks.

In total, 221,791 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders,” she added. “I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

