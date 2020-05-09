KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase in Kiski Township on Saturday evening.
According to the Kiski Township Police Department, 28-year-old Rasheed Gordon from Jeannette, led officers on a chase after a traffic stop where he nearly struck an officer with his car.
The car led officers on a chase through Parks Township, Leechburg Borough, and then Allegheny Township. Police were able to apprehend Gordon after he began driving through residential yards and eventually crashed into another car near State Route 356 at Melwood Road.
Gordon fled into a wooded area where he was apprehended.
The car he hit was occupied by a family who only suffered minor injuries.
Gordon is facing charges of fleeing, aggravated assault against a police officer, DUI, possession with intent to deliver heroin, recklessly endangering another person, and other offenses.
He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment.
