PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 17 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 2 additional deaths.
The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,503.
According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,431 confirmed cases and 72 probable cases.
Officials report that 273 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.
To date, the Health Department says there have been 122 deaths.
Of those reported deaths, 112 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.
