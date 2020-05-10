



HARRISBURG/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to state leaders, the “yellow phase” allows parts of the economy to open while keeping a close eye on public health.

This is not a return to our normal lives.

“Residents should be mindful that yellow still means caution. Every contact between 2 people is a new link in the chain of potential transmission,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

One of the biggest changes is that retail stores will be allowed to open their doors for the first time in weeks.

But state leaders prefer that customers still use curbside and delivery options if possible.

“If you have the choice, go to fewer stores to limit the number of employees you contact,” Gov. Wolf said.

According to the governor, telework must continue where available. If a business must continue with in-person operations, it must follow business and building safety orders like limiting occupancy to 50 percent, install shields and barriers at cash registers and have customers wear masks.

“And we will reimpose restrictions as danger arises,” Governor Wolf said if areas start to overwhelm their healthcare systems.

Some businesses will still be forced to stay closed. That includes health and wellness, entertainment venues, and indoor recreation. We’re talking about salons, spas, casinos, gyms, and bowling alleys.

Indoor malls are to remain closed. The exceptions are for stores with exterior doors as well as pharmacies and healthcare tenants. Restaurants are still to do carryout or delivery only.

“You always putting your deposit in every week and now we haven’t done that for eight weeks and you still have your bills coming in,” Mirrors Hair Salon Lisa Knechtel said.

They have been closed since March 17. She has had the business for almost 40 years and hopes they can open their office back up.

She understands why they are not part of the yellow phase, but it’s been a frustrating time as she has had to sit around and not work.

“We’re also being held hostage of our business,” Knechtel said over the phone.

As for social limitations, you are to have gatherings of less than 25 people.

To see in more detail about what businesses are closed, here are some answers from the governor’s office.