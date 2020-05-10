Comments
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Philadelphia man is facing charges after allegedly passing fake $100 bills at an area Giant Eagle earlier this week.
Pa. State Police say that Bilal Butler, 23, of Philadelphia was charged with one count of Forgery and one charge of Theft by Deception.
State Police say that Butler purchased merchandise at the Giant Eagle on Ben Franklin Road South in White Township on May 6, 2020 using two counterfeit $100 bills.
Butler is being held in the Cambria County Jail awaiting arraignment.
