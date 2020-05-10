DETROIT (AP) — Kathleen DuRoss Ford, the widow of former Ford Motor Co. President Henry Ford II, has died at age 80.
DuRoss Ford died Friday at a Pittsburgh hospital after years of bad health, including a double lung transplant, her sister, Sharon Amluxen told the Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News.
DuRoss Ford was a former model from Detroit whose father had been a factory worker. She married the grandson of Henry Ford in 1980 for his third marriage after her first husband died in a car crash.
After Ford II’s death in 1987 at age 70, DuRoss Ford was engaged in a public fight over the fate of the estate, then estimated at $350 million. DuRoss Ford put her Grosse Pointe Farms mansion on the market in 2001 and called Palm Beach, Florida, home for years.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.