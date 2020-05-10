BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania National Guard is assisting the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and seven other long-term care facilities effective immediately.
The state National Guard is being deployed to assist those facilities’ fight with COVID-19. The coronavirus has impacted the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center significantly, with 71 deaths reported at the facility as of Friday.
“While we continue to make positive strides in our efforts to control and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, support from the National Guard will allow our facility to get much-needed relief by permitting our nurses and aides to redirect their time and attention to the increasing health needs of our residents,” a spokesperson said. “Moving forward, we will continue to take every precaution necessary to keep our residents and our staff as safe as possible and reduce the spread of this unprecedented virus.”
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.