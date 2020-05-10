



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,295 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday in addition to 19 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 56,611.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

To date, 3,759 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are 13,290 total cases at nursing and personal care homes statewide, with 11,645 confirmed cases among residents and 1,645 among employees. So far, 2,529 deaths from Coronavirus complications have occurred in Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes.

With the new numbers, the statewide death toll has now reached 3,707.

In total, 227,772 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.