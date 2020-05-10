BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Much Of Southwestern Pa., Except Beaver Co., Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:City Of Pittsburgh, Food Distribution, Parkhurst Dining, Pittsburgh Parks And Recreation, Salvation Army

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Parks and Recreation, along with its partners at Parkhurst Dining and The Salvation Army helped distribute over 5,000 meals to those in need this week.

Over 2,000 meals were distributed to seniors and over 3,000 meals were distributed to children.

Comments