PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Parks and Recreation, along with its partners at Parkhurst Dining and The Salvation Army helped distribute over 5,000 meals to those in need this week.
Over 2,000 meals were distributed to seniors and over 3,000 meals were distributed to children.
