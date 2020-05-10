PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of affected employees to 14.
The driver last worked on May 5 and is being treated at a local hospital. The employee worked at the East Liberty Garage. Previous cases of East Liberty Garage workers were reported on April 10 and March 26.
Port Authority said it learned of the new case Saturday night and has since disinfected vehicles and areas the driver was known to be around. An outside company will be cleaning the building facility where they worked today.
All employees at the East Liberty Garage will have their temperatures taken when they enter the facility for the next 14 days, starting this week. If their temperature is over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be sent home on paid sick leave.
