



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Southwestern Pennsylvania will soon move into the ‘yellow’ phase of Governor Wolf’s plan to begin reopening the state, many are ready for the easing of restrictions to begin.

But as restrictions are eased, This is not going to back to life as we knew it before the virus started.

According to Governor Tom Wolf, the purpose of this phase is to begin powering back up the economy while keeping a close eye on public health.

Some businesses will be able to open again with a limited amount of customers inside.

Office workers may return to their buildings and child care centers can open back up.

People are asked to continue to telework where possible.

If a business opens an in-person operation, they must follow the building safety and worker orders like having masks and the proper disinfectants to clean work spaces

For retailers that are opening, stores will be limited to half capacity much like you see in grocery stores now.

But curbside and delivery are preferred options by state leaders.

And several industries will still be closed.

Health and wellness center like gyms, salons, and spas will be closed.

The same goes for places like casinos and theaters.

Social restrictions are still in place as well.

Large gatherings of more than 25 people are still not allowed.

So this is a step back toward normal, but it is not all the way back.

The yellow phase will go into effect for the Pittsburgh area starting on Friday.

