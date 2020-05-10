PITTSBURGH (AP) — The rookies with the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to find a way to get their careers off on the right foot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players have spent their first few weeks as professionals trying to absorb what they can through video teleconferences with coaches and the team-issued iPads that detail the playbook.
Running back Anthony McFarland says he will head outside after most meetings and self-administer a test to make sure he’s lining up in the right spot.
Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s encouraged by the work the group has put in and expects to hit the ground running whenever training camp starts.
