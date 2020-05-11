



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen charged in connection with a viral video showing an injured deer being tortured has received probation and 200 hours of community service.

The disturbing video, which caused public outcry, surfaced on Nov. 30 last fall. The video shows two teenagers appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Smith, the step-son of Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle, was one of the two teens charged.

The Jefferson County Clerk of Courts reports Smith reached a plea deal Monday before his scheduled trial. Smith pleaded guilty to a cruelty to animal charge and other summary charges.

In exchange, he received probation and 200 hours of community service. His hunting license was suspended for 15 years, and he has to be available for two years to speak at hunting safety classes and school groups.

According to the Game Commission, the incident happened when the two teens were hunting together in a tree stand on property Smith’s family owns in Beaver Township, Jefferson County. The 17-year-old allegedly shot the deer, wounding it, then missed a follow-up shot.

The commission says they then took the video and sent it through Snapchat. One person saved the video to his phone and contacted the commission.

Smith was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail and the 17-year-old went to juvenile court.