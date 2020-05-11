NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.
The plan envisions expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020.
Spring training would start in early to mid-June.
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus Halts Pittsburgh Pirates, MLB Opening Day
- Arizona Governor Says State Is Willing To Host All 30 MLB Teams
- MLB Can Cut Pay, Lay Off Managers, Coaches Starting May 1
- Pittsburgh Pirates To Pay Baseball Operations Employees Through May 31 During MLB Season Suspension
Each team would play about 82 regular-season games, most against opponents in its own division.
Postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four.
- MORE DETAILS: Visit CBS Sports here
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.