



BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Guard is being deployed to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County.

There are over 300 cases of Coronavirus at the facility, with at least 71 deaths.

Those numbers and the push for the facility to be investigated helped bring in the National Guard.

BREAKING- National Guard now here at Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center. They’re helping the facility after hundreds tested positive. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/bqS3ByCWaK — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 11, 2020

Starting today, 27 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be doing various housekeeping jobs at the center.

Their duties will consist of cleaning, meal prep and service. They will also help in bathing and feeding.

Officials say they’ll be doing all of this while guard members will be using personal protective equipment and have disinfectant on hand at all times.

It was on May 8th when the National Guard did an offsite assessment to determine how they could best support the facility.

The next day, they toured the center, and it wasn’t long after that when they decided to deploy members at Brighton.

This relief comes days after Congressman Conor Lamb requested federal resources and for an investigation to begin at the facility for its “lax oversight” during this pandemic.

Lamb said that severe mistakes were made and something needs to change.

Unfortunately, we’ve learned from the Pa. Department of Health that nursing homes make up 70% percent of COVID-19 deaths statewide.

Many other nursing homes have also received help from the National Guard.

Brighton officials tell KDKA that the members of the National Guard will not be living at the facility — and that they will be assisting the center through May 18th.

