



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As counties across Pennsylvania continue to move into the “yellow,” businesses are prepping to reopen, but that’s not short of specific guidelines they must follow. On Monday, the Department of Human Services discussed what child care centers across the state need to do to safely open their doors.

“I’ve just recently ordered more gloves, more sanitizing wipes,” said Debra Marino.

Sanitizing everything multiple times a day is just part of what Debra Marino is doing to prep for the re-opening of her business Bright Star Learning Center in New Castle on May 18. Marino snapped some pictures of her business for KDKA. She says she is expecting about 20 kids.

“I will be at the door Monday morning with my mask on, gloves and handheld thermometer,” said Marino.

Marino said kids and parents will be getting their temperature taken, and a staff member will take the child inside the facility. Parents won’t be allowed to go into the building. Marino said a portable sink will be at the entrance, and everyone must wash their hands before being allowed inside.

What about social distancing?

“The CDC guidance for this time period is children come in the morning, they’re in the same group of children throughout the day with the same group of staff that supports them,” said Deputy Secretary at the Department of Human Services Tracey Campanini.

The Department of Human Services said all staff must wear a mask, including children, except for those under the age of 2 per CDC guidelines.

While Debbie Marino will do all she can to get kids over 2 to wear a cloth mask, she said that will be challenging.

“We are going to see how that works. We are going to do the best we can. We’ll use stories to explain to the kids why they have to wear this,” said Marino.

If kids have trouble with their masks, DHS officials suggest they wear a large shirt or smock that can be easily removed to get rid of germs.